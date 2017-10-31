WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

Rain, Snow, Cold Front On The Way To Northern California

Filed Under: Sacramento, weather

SACRAMENTO (CBS13/AP) – A winter-like Pacific storm is expected to bring widespread rain and mountain snow to California by the end of the week, and a second cold front could bring even more after a short break.

The National Weather Service says the storm will enter the north coast on Thursday and spread southward, including over this month’s wildfire burn scars.

Forecasters predict 12 inches (305 millimeters) to 18 inches (457 millimeters) of snow along the northern crest of the Sierra Nevada, with 2 feet (a half-meter) or more on the highest peaks.

The Central Valley can expect up to 2 inches (50 millimeters) of rain, with up to double that in the foothills.

Temperatures are dipping precipitously in Southern California, as highlighted by how hot the first game of the World Series was compared to how cool it’s expected to be on Tuesday for Game 6.

SoCal may get showers Friday, then light to moderate rain Saturday and Sunday, possibly lingering into Monday.

