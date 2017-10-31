HOUR 1

In the first hour, Dave talked about the 49ers trade for Jimmy Garoppolo and the potential impact that could have on the 49ers future. He also touched on the Ezekiel Elliott suspension, and the Dolphins trading Jay Ajayi to Philadelphia.

HOUR 2

The second hour began with a discussion about the Jimmy Garoppolo trade, as well as some other NFL story lines. Sam Amick of USA TODAY hopped on at the bottom of the hour to talk about the first couple weeks of the NBA season and some of the surprise stories so far.

HOUR 3

Kayte Christensen joined the show at the top of the third hour to talk about the Kings and their struggles this season. Urijah Faber also came on to chat with Dave about some changes to the coaching staff at Team Alpha Male.

