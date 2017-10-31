The 49ers Might Have Gotten A Win: The Drive – 10/31/17

HOUR 1

gettyimages 6035650181 The 49ers Might Have Gotten A Win: The Drive 10/31/17

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

In the first hour, Dave talked about the 49ers trade for Jimmy Garoppolo and the potential impact that could have on the 49ers future. He also touched on the Ezekiel Elliott suspension, and the Dolphins trading Jay Ajayi to Philadelphia.

 

Listen to the whole hour here:

HOUR 2

868356874 The 49ers Might Have Gotten A Win: The Drive 10/31/17

(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The second hour began with a discussion about the Jimmy Garoppolo trade, as well as some other NFL story lines. Sam Amick of USA TODAY hopped on at the bottom of the hour to talk about the first couple weeks of the NBA season and some of the surprise stories so far.

 

Listen to the whole hour here: 

 

HOUR 3

SACRAMENTO, CA - NOVEMBER 29: UFC Fighter Uriah Faber attends the game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Sacramento Kings on November 29, 2013 at Sleep Train Arena in Sacramento, California. Copyright 2013 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

Kayte Christensen joined the show at the top of the third hour to talk about the Kings and their struggles this season. Urijah Faber also came on to chat with Dave about some changes to the coaching staff at Team Alpha Male.

 

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

