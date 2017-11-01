WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

10% Ownership Stake Of The Sacramento Kings Is Up For Sale

Filed Under: Ownership, Sacramento Kings, sale, Stake

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

According to a report from Bloomberg, a 10% ownership stake of the Sacramento Kings is currently up for sale.

However, it isn’t known which investor is selling the stake. Vivek Ranadive is the team’s managing partner alongside sizable stakeholders Qualcomm Inc. Chairman Paul Jacobs and Raj Bhathal, founder of swimwear company RAJ Swim.

Even Hall-of-Fame center Shaquille O’Neal owns from 2 percent to 4 percent of the Kings, according to Forbes

A Qualcomm spokesperson told Bloomberg Jacobs isn’t selling his stake. An email sent to RAJ Swim’s corporate headquarters wasn’t immediately returned.

Back in February, Forbes valued the team at $1.1 billion, 15th in the NBA.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch