Home Suffers Heavy Fire Damage In South Sacramento

Filed Under: Fire, South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A home suffered heavy fire damage in South Sacramento overnight.

Around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters were alerted to a fire at a residence on 32rd Avenue near Fruitridge Road. When they arrived, they had to cut through steel gates and deal with several pit bulls and German shepherds in order to get close enough to the burning property.

Police confirm that a marijuana grow was found in the backyard of the home.

No one was in the home at the time. It’s unclear if the homeowners are facing criminal charges.

 

 

