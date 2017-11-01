WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

Leading The Witness: The Lo-Down – 11/1

Filed Under: 2017 World Series, College Basketball, College Football, MLB, NBA, NFL, The Lo-Down

Hour 1

Los Angeles Dodgers players celebrate after defeating the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Oct. 31, 2017. (Kyodo)==Kyodo

(Photo by Kyodo News via Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down Damien and Jason talk about last night’s World Series Game 6, and if tonight’s game could make this one of the best World Series of all time.  They also spent some time talking about the Kings struggles, and what the team needs to do to improve.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 2

gettyimages 623053936 e1509476726345 Leading The Witness: The Lo Down 11/1

(Photo By: Jim Rogash / Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys started the hour breaking down the AFC with “One Small Thought.”  Next, the guys went over the College Football rankings, and give their predictions for who will be in the College Football Playoffs.  They also talked about the Basketball College preseason rankings for the upcoming season.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

Chase Utley (R) of the Los Angeles Dodgers scores as Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander (L) watches in the sixth inning of Game 6 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Oct. 31, 2017. (Kyodo)==Kyodo

(Photo by Kyodo News via Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Sam Amick, KHTK NBA Insider/USA Today, joins the Lo-Down for their weekly chat to talk everything NBA.  The guys also talked about tonight’s Game 7 of the World Series, and asks who will win it all tonight?  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

 

You can Subscribe, Rate, and Review The Lo-Down Podcast HERE, and you can Like Us on Facebook.

More from The Lo-Down With Damien Barling and Jason Ross
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch