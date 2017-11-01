Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down Damien and Jason talk about last night’s World Series Game 6, and if tonight’s game could make this one of the best World Series of all time. They also spent some time talking about the Kings struggles, and what the team needs to do to improve. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys started the hour breaking down the AFC with “One Small Thought.” Next, the guys went over the College Football rankings, and give their predictions for who will be in the College Football Playoffs. They also talked about the Basketball College preseason rankings for the upcoming season. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Sam Amick, KHTK NBA Insider/USA Today, joins the Lo-Down for their weekly chat to talk everything NBA. The guys also talked about tonight’s Game 7 of the World Series, and asks who will win it all tonight? All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

You can Subscribe, Rate, and Review The Lo-Down Podcast HERE, and you can Like Us on Facebook.