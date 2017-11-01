Report: Former 49ers QB Hoyer Agrees To Deal With New England

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK
It looks like Brian Hoyer wasn’t on the market for long as the quarterback inked a three-year deal with the New England Patriots Wednesday morning.
ESPN‘s Mike Reiss tweeted the news.
The deal lays to rest the questions regarding a backup for Tom Brady after New England traded quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers, just minutes before the team cut quarterback Brian Hoyer.
This will be Hoyer’s second stint with the Patriots. The team signed him in 2009 after being undrafted. He spent two years with them before jumping around the league, eventually landing in San Francisco this past offseason.
Prior to being cut on October 30, Hoyer started six games before being benched for rookie C.J. Beathard. Hoyer completed 119 of 205 passes for a 4-4 TD-INT ratio. He averaged 6.1 yards per pass.