Thousands Of Bees Die After Truck Crash On Interstate 80

By Jennifer McGraw

AUBURN (CBS13) — A semi truck hauling honeybees crashed after avoiding a slow down on Interstate 80 and exiting off onto a side street.

It happened around 7 p.m. Thursday night near Nevada city street.

Boxes of beehives were crushed, and the driver was sent to the hospital.

Police said traffic quickly backed up and the driver had to ditch the freeway, a fatal accident for millions of honey bees.

“When they have an impact like that they are usually sprung or damaged and really hard to salvage,” said John Miller, a beekeeper in Newcastle.

He heard the news and quickly came to assess any chance of survival.

“Tonight the fire department is responsible for the public’s safety, and these bees would probably, if they were allowed to stay there, they’d start flying and encounter the bees,” he said.

A danger now to the public, the Auburn Fire Department was forced to drown out the bees.

Miller said he’d seen this before and there are just no other options.

“It’s a loss for the owners of the bees, and it’s a tragedy for the hives themselves and these bees were destined to do some pollination work next spring, fruits vegetables, nuts. It’s a tragedy, it’s sad,” he added.

If it were to have happened during the day, he said there might have been a better chance for survival.

The mess ultimately took hours to clean up, but had the driver not bailed off the freeway, officials said this could’ve been an absolute disaster.

More from Jennifer McGraw
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch