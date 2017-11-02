1988 Was So Long Ago: The Drive – 11/2

HOUR 1

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 29: Jose Altuve #27 and Yuli Gurriel #10 of the Houston Astros celebrate after a two-run home run by Carlos Correa #1 (not pictured) during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game five of the 2017 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

Dave opened the show today with a complete recap of the Astros World Series win. He also talked about the Kings loss to the Pacers.

 

Listen to the whole hour here: 

 

 

HOUR 2

gettyimages 866042854 1988 Was So Long Ago: The Drive 11/2

In the second hour, Dave talked about how the Kings can follow the Astros lead. He also pondered whether it’s better to lose early in the playoffs or in the championship, and took a look around some NFL story lines heading into Week 9.

 

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

 

HOUR 3

gettyimages 6035650181 1988 Was So Long Ago: The Drive 11/2

Matt Barrow’s of the Sacramento Bee joined the show in the third hour to talk about the 49ers and their acquisition of Jimmy Garoppolo. Dave also talked about some new arena foods for this season.

 

Listen to the whole hour here:

