HOUR 1

Dave opened the show today with a complete recap of the Astros World Series win. He also talked about the Kings loss to the Pacers.

HOUR 2

In the second hour, Dave talked about how the Kings can follow the Astros lead. He also pondered whether it’s better to lose early in the playoffs or in the championship, and took a look around some NFL story lines heading into Week 9.

HOUR 3

Matt Barrow’s of the Sacramento Bee joined the show in the third hour to talk about the 49ers and their acquisition of Jimmy Garoppolo. Dave also talked about some new arena foods for this season.

