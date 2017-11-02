WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

Jury Finds City Didn’t Discriminate Against Homeless With Camping Ordinance

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A jury has ruled against plaintiffs who claimed the City of Sacramento unfairly enforced its camping law against the homeless.

Of the 12-member jury, 7 agreed with the decision, while 5 were against it.

Sacramento Civil Rights Attorney Mark Merin tried to convince a jury that the city’s anti-camping ordinance is anti-homeless. Merin says the ordinance is unconstitutional because it’s selectively enforced against homeless people to keep them on the run and out of sight.

City attorney Chance Trimm, says the homeless are cited for legitimate issues like causing noise and unhealthy conditions. He maintains that the city’s no camping ordinance has been in place and working for more than two decades.

The case goes back about eight years when a group of homeless people was arrested in Downtown Sacramento for illegal camping. The group, known as Safe Ground Pioneers, sued the city arguing they were on private property in an industrial area and had the consent of the owner to be there.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch