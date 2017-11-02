Jed Lowrie’s $6 Million Option Exercised By Athletics

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Jed Lowrie’s $6 million option for 2018 was exercised by the Oakland Athletics.

The switch-hitting second baseman’s deal included a $1 million buyout if the option had been declined.

Oakland also announced Thursday that former outfielder and bench coach Mark Kotsay will work as a major league quality control coach, assisting manager Bob Melvin and his staff while also working closely with the front office in other areas.

The 33-year-old Lowrie had one of his best seasons, hitting .277 with 14 homers, 69 RBIs and an Oakland-record 49 doubles. His 153 games were one shy of his career-best 2013 total in his first season with the A’s.

Kotsay served as bench coach beginning Nov. 12, 2015, then took a leave of absence this past June for a family matter.

