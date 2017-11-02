Roseville Doctor Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Elderly Patient

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A Roseville doctor is under arrest, facing charges of sexually assaulting a patient in his doctor’s office.

Detectives arrested Dr. Narinder Singh Parhar in his Roseville office quietly and without incident.

Parhar, listed as a physician and surgeon with The Medical Board of California, is accused of sexual battery, sexual penetration, and elder abuse of a patient in his care.

“He touched her inappropriately during an examination in areas that had nothing to do with the medical issues she was there to see him about,” Roseville Police spokeswoman Dee Dee Gunther said.

Parhar is listed as a physician within the Sutter Health network.

The hospital group released a statement reading:

He is not an employee of our organization but is an independent physician affiliated with Sutter Health. We take this allegation very seriously and will cooperate with law enforcement in their investigation.

CBS13 interviewed Parhar previously when he served as the Sacramento Sikh Society president and sought protections in California laws for Sikh religious traditions.

At the Sacramento temple where he worships now, Akal Singh says he has known Dr. Parhar eighteen years.

“It’s very stunning, I’d like to say I can’t believe it, but it is news,” Singh said.

Parhar is an active member of this temple and teaches Sunday school.

“Hopefully these allegations or whatever are just that,” Singh said.

No one answered the door at Parhar’s Roseville home where neighbors also declined on-camera interviews but pledged their support for him and his family.

A pillar of his community and trusted physician is suddenly facing heinous claims he preyed on a patient.

Roseville police believe this is an isolated case but are asking any other possible alleged victims to come forward.

Dr. Parhar bailed out of jail Wednesday. He is due in court Dec. 18.