Sacramento Police Officer Responding To Chase Involved In Crash

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Lanes are back open after a crash involving a police officer early Thursday morning.

The scene was near the 12th Avenue offramp from Highway 99.

According to Sacramento police, the officer was responding to a chase in the area of Fruitridge Road.

Police say the officer had his lights on and sirens going when he was driving through the area. On the Highway 99 overpass, the officer rear-ended a pickup truck that had just exited the freeway.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out; the pickup driver refused treatment.

The pickup truck driver says the officer should have been more careful.

“I have a green light, he got a red light. He can’t see if any traffic’s coming. He should have been cautious and used a little bit of common sense and slowed down,” said Scott Reynolds, the pickup truck driver.

The crash is under investigation. The department said they will review the officer’s dashcam video.

Police say the vehicle that began the entire pursuit did eventually pull over at 44th Avenue and was taken into custody.

