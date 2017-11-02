Last Year’s Sandbags Aren’t Going To Cut It This Winter

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — As a weekend of wet weather approaches, everybody is getting ready for even more rain this winter.

Having more water in the reservoirs this year means more water releases and water running through the rivers in addition to whatever falls from the sky. Officials are warning to start preparing now.

Coming out of a drought last winter, the rain filling the reservoirs was a welcome sight. But too much water not brings potential problems.

Sacramento County is making sure residents are ready for whatever Mother Nature has to bring next year.

Need sandbags in #sacramento county? BRANCH CENTER, WESTSIDE PARK, ORANGEVALE COMMUNITY CENTER, AND JOSE R. RIZAL COMMUNITY CENTER. — Lisa Meadows (@LisaMeadowsCBS) November 3, 2017

Officials are warning that last year’s sandbags aren’t going to cut it this year. The bags likely are starting to deteriorate and lose their ability to protect against rising waters.

Caltrans is ready in the Sierra with a brine solution that can help keep ice from building up at all.

The worst of the storm is expected to roll through Friday night into Saturday morning.