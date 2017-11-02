Police Shoot Man After He Stabs Woman, Kills Police Dog

SUNNYVALE (AP) — Police say officers in Northern California shot and killed a man who allegedly stabbed a woman and a police dog. The woman is expected to recover but the dog died.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports Sunnyvale Police officers responded to a home after reports of a stabbing and a woman, who had been stabbed, came out of the house and told police the suspect was still inside.

Sunnyvale Police Capt. Jeff Hunter says that when police entered the residence, the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Jesus Birelas-Contreras, was uncooperative and armed with a knife.

Hunter says Birelas-Contreras stabbed a police canine, Jax, who later died at a veterinarian’s office.

Officials say officers negotiated with Birelas-Contreras, but when he threw a knife at officers, Lt. Emmett Larkin shot him, officials said. He died at a hospital.

