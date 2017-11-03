BREAKING NEWS: Bruce Maxwell’s 911 Call For Assault Released

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

Bruce Maxwell was arrested in Scottsdale, Arizona on October 28 for aggravated assault on a delivery driver. It was unclear what led up to the incident.

However, TMZ Sports recently acquired information about the 911 call the Postmates delivery driver made.

The woman told the 911 operator that she was simply trying to deliver a food order to the Oakland A’s catcher. However, things got bizarre as the shirtless Bruce began pointing a gun in her face.

According to the police report, Maxwell cussed out the Scottsdale Police officers when they arrived and was uncooperative during the arrest.

He was eventually booked on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct.

Bruce was known for being the only MLB player to take a knee during the National Anthem this season. He took a knee prior to the team’s September 29 loss to the Texas Rangers.