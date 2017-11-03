WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

Big Bonuses Coming To California Teacher Pension Executives

calstrs headquarters
CalSTRS headquarters (credit: facebook.com/CalSTRS)

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – Two top executives at California’s teacher pension system are getting big bonuses worth more than $200,000 each following strong investment earnings.

The California State Teachers’ Retirement System approved the bonuses Friday for Chief Executive Officer Jack Ehnes and Chief Investment Officer Christopher Ailman.

The bonuses amount to 54 percent of the base salary for each executive. Ehnes will get just under $225,000 on top of his base salary of $420,000. Ailman’s bonus is $273,000 on top of his $510,000 base pay.

CalSTRS is the nation’s second largest public pension fund with more than $215 billion in assets. Its investments earned 13.4 percent last fiscal year, beating a 7 percent target.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

