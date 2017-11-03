Police: Fetty Wap Caught Drag Racing, Charged With DUI

Filed Under: DUI, New York City

NEW YORK (AP) — Rapper Fetty Wap has been arrested and charged with DUI and other counts after police say he was caught drag racing another vehicle on a New York City highway early Friday morning.

New York Police Department spokesman Sgt. Thomas Antonetti tells The Associated Press that Fetty Wap, whose real name is Willie Maxwell, was spotted speeding on the Gowanus Expressway just after 1 a.m. and was clearly racing another vehicle.

Antonetti says Maxwell was pulled over and given a breathalyzer test that registered a blood-alcohol level of .09, just over the legal limit of .08.

In addition to DUI, Maxwell is also charged with a host of traffic offenses.

Police say Maxwell will be arraigned later Friday in Brooklyn. His lawyer didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch