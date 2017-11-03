Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about Ezekiel Elliott being allowed to play this Sunday, and how long this struggle between Elliott, the NFL, and the Judicial Process will play out.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys talked about the start of the NBA season, and Lonzo Ball going scoreless last night. That led to what Ball's future will be like in the NBA. Somehow the guys talked about their alcoholic drink of choice, specifically Damien's love for French Vanilla Ciroc. James Ham, NBC Sports Kings Insider, joins the show to talk about the Kings season so far, and talks about what the future of the Kings will look like.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Damien and Jason start with their "Friday Five," and let you know what to watch for this sports weekend. Next, the guys gave their predictions for the Week 9 of the NFL, and if there are any upsets to look out for.

