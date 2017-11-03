HOUR 1

Today on the Drive, Carmichael Dave opened the show talking about NFL injuries, Raiders vs Dolphins, and the Kings schedule moving forward. He also took calls from listeners on what positives can be drawn from this Kings season.

HOUR 2

In the second hour, Dave discussed Sam Hinkie’s “Process” with the 76ers and gave a hypothetical scenario where the Kings hired him. He also went over some NFL story lines including big-name injuries, Andrew Luck’s future with the Colts and Jimmy Garoppolo’s playing time in 2017. Actor Michael Rapaport joined the show at the bottom of the hour to talk about his new book and sports trash talk.

HOUR 3

The third hour kicked off with Sean Salisbury of SB Nation radio hopping on to talk about the NFL and the impact of Deshaun Watson’s injury on the city of Houston. The Athletic Detroit’s Duncan Smith joined the show at the bottom of the third hour to preview Saturday’s Kings-Pistons matchup.

