NFL Owners Asked For Records Involving Colin Kaepernick

According to Bleacher Report, Adam Schefter of ESPN noted that three NFL owners, the Dallas Cowboys’ Jerry Jones, New England Patriots’ Robert Kraft and Houston Texans’ Bob McNair, will be asked to release cellphone records and emails in connection with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s collusion case.

“Other owners, teams and league officials also will be deposed,” he added.

Last month Kaepernick’s attorney, Mark Geragos, confirmed that a bargaining agreement of grivance was filed against the league for conspiring against Kaepernick after his refusal to stand for the national anthem.

Geragos and Kaepernick moved forward with the claim, “only after pursuing every possible avenue with all NFL teams and their executives.”

Kaepernick has remained unsigned since he opted out of his contract back in March.

“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” Kaepernick said. “To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”

What began with Kaepernick kneeling has spread throughout the NFL and has made its way into other leagues. Oakland Athletics’ catcher Bruce Maxwell kneeled during the anthem last season. San Jose Sharks player Joel Ward has even gone public with his debate to kneel during the anthem during preseason.

The controversy started up when U.S. President Donald Trump publicized that he believed NFL owners should fire players who kneel or sit during the anthem.