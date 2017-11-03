WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

BMW Recalls 1.4 Million Vehicles In Danger Of Catching Fire

A worker attaches a BMW hood ornament onto a completed BMW car at the BMW auto assembly plant in Leipzig, Germany. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

(CNN Money) — BMW is recalling 1.4 million cars and SUVs in North America due to the risk they could catch fire.

The company has filed two recalls with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. They affect versions of the 3-series, 5-series, X5, X3 and Z3.

The first recall, which spans more than 740,000 vehicles, covers a part of the engine that can short-circuit and melt. This increases the chances of a fire, even when the vehicle isn’t in use.

BMW, in its NHTSA filing, said it’s not aware of any related accidents or injuries.

The second recall, which is for roughly 673,000 vehicles, deals with faulty wiring for the heating and air conditioning system. There’s a chance it can overheat, causing the electrical connectors to melt and increasing the risk of fire, even when the vehicle is unattended.

BMW received four incident reports related to this issue, with three reports of injuries.

In both cases, dealers will replace the necessary parts starting Dec. 18.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

