Boreal To Open For Ski Season Next Week, Other Resorts To Follow

Filed Under: Lake Tahoe, Skiing, weather

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – Several Sierra resorts are planning to open their ski seasons in the next few weeks.

Boreal Mountain Resort aims to be the first to open, with their opening date set for Nov. 8.

Squaw Valley and several other resorts – including Heavenly, Northstar and Alpine Meadows – are planning to open on Nov. 17. For Squaw, they said it would be the shortest offseason they ever had.

Bear Valley will be opening for weekends only on Nov. 24. They don’t plan on opening for seven days a week until Dec. 16.

Several other Sierra resorts – including Donner Ski Ranch, Kirkwood, Mt. Rose, Royal Gorge and Sugarbowl – have not yet determined when they’ll open for the season.

 

