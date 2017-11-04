21-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed In Suisun City

SUISUN CITY, Calif. (CBS13) – A 21-year-old man was shot and killed Friday night in Suisun City, according to the Police Department.
Officers say they received multiple calls reporting a shooting around 9:35 p.m. in the 1200 block of Anderson Drive, near a Popeyes restaurant.
When officers arrived, they found the man in a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced deceased at the scene.
Police say two subjects fled the scene in a car prior to officers arriving.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Police Department.