21-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed In Suisun City

Credit: Suisun City Police Department

SUISUN CITY, Calif. (CBS13) – A 21-year-old  man was shot and killed Friday night in Suisun City, according to the Police Department.

Officers say they received multiple calls reporting a shooting around 9:35 p.m. in the 1200 block of Anderson Drive, near a Popeyes restaurant.

When officers arrived, they found the man in a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound.  He was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say two subjects fled the scene in a car prior to officers arriving.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Police Department.

