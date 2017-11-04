Man Arrested After Allegedly Threatening Marathon Runners With Fake Firearm

AZUSA, Calif. (AP) — A man has been arrested for allegedly pointing a replica rifle and threatening runners preparing for a Los Angeles-area marathon.

Police say 51-year-old Joseph Fierro was arrested Saturday outside his Rancho Cucamonga home on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.

Police in Azusa say that shortly before 5 a.m., Fierro drove up to some 10 to 15 people who were getting ready for the Canyon City Marathon near Azusa Pacific University.

Authorities say he left his truck, pointed the rifle, made unspecified threats, jumped back in his truck and drove off.

The truck was tracked to Fierro’s home and he was arrested nearby. Police say inside the truck were four realistic-looking guns that fired plastic BBs.

The marathon went on as planned.

