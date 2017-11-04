WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

Party Bus Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 3 Wounded Near Santa Monica Pier

Filed Under: Gun Violence, Homicide, Party Bus, Santa Monica Pier, shooting
santa monica pier (credit: David McNew/Getty Images)
(credit: David McNew/Getty Images)

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Police are looking for gunmen who shot up a party bus in Santa Monica, killing a passenger.

Police say two unrelated party buses were parked near the Santa Monica Pier at around 1 a.m. Saturday when a group from one bus got into an argument with a group from the other bus.

Police say two or three men opened fire on the other bus, hitting several people inside, then ran off.

The driver drove the bus to the police station.

One person was treated at the scene for minor injuries and three others were taken to a hospital, where a woman in her 30s died and the other two victims are in stable condition.

No arrests have been made but police say four guns were found.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch