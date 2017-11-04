San Francisco Police Approved To Use Stun Guns

Filed Under: california, guns, police, San Francisco, Stun Guns
<> on August 22, 2011 in San Francisco, California.
Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) police officers stands guard during a protest on the platform at the Civic Center station on August 22, 2011 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Police Commission has voted to arm police officers with stun guns in the wake of a deadly shooting.

The 4-3 vote on Friday was met with shouts of “Shame!” from activists. Opponents contend that the supposedly less-lethal weapons can kill and could escalate rather than de-escalate confrontations.

San Francisco has considered and rejected the use of stun guns by police for more than a dozen years, in part because of community opposition.

However, the idea gained traction after a knife-wielding man was shot and killed two years ago after police failed to stop him with non-lethal weapons.

San Francisco and Boston are the only major U.S. cities that don’t equip officers with stun guns.

Friday’s vote will allow their use as of December 2018.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch