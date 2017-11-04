Turkeys Trample Rooftops, Cars In Folsom

FOLSOM (CBS13) — Wild turkeys are taking over the Lexington Hills neighborhood in Folsom. Homeowners say they’ve been landing on cars and damaging roofs in the area.

“It’s awful, I love the turkeys, I think that it’s a great part of Folsom, but now they’re causing havoc,” said Genna Mirmak, who lives in the neighborhood.

She told CBS13 the birds are typically harmless, poking around the lawn and looking for food. But Thursday night, they cracked chunks of tile on her roof.

“I’ve been here for seven years in this house and never saw them on the cars or doing any kind of destructive damage until now,” Mirmak said. “I think it’s because we had two groups that joined together and now it’s 25 turkeys in one group!”

She’s even caught them sliding down the front windshield of the cars in her driveway. Now one of them has scratches all over the front, and another needs a new paint job.

“I called the insurance, and it’s considered an act of nature, so it’s not covered,” she said.

“If they are in a suburban setting like this, there’s either too many of them, or they’re being pushed out of their habitat,” said Thomas Humble, who lives around the corner from Mirmak.

CBS 13 talked to Kyle Orr, a spokesperson for the California Fish and Wildlife Department, and he said it’s unclear why the birds gather in certain areas but they like having access to human food, vegetable gardens and bird feeders.

If you have persistent turkeys, you can remove the food they are attracted to from outside, use motion-sensing sprinklers to make the turkeys disperse and if the problem persists, apply for a depredation permit, which would allow you to have the turkeys killed.

But you’d still have to comply with local laws regarding firearms and weapons.

In Mirmak’s opinion, the neighborhood’s best option is to hire someone to gather the birds and trap them.

“I don’t want to hurt the turkeys or kill the turkeys,” she said. “I would just like to relocate them down by the river.”

Orr said turkeys do tend to lose their fear of humans, but they do not present a public safety issue.