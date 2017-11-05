Auction House Says $700k Sale For Prince’s Guitar A Record

Filed Under: celebrity, Entertainment, Guitar, Hollywood, prince
Prince (Bertrand Guay/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A bidding war resulted in a $700,000 price tag for a Prince guitar — the highest price ever paid for one of the late icon’s guitars, according to Julien’s Auctions.

The blue teal “Cloud” guitar went far above the $60,000 to $80,000 expected at the Saturday auction. The guitar was one of several items up for sale by rock legends.

A Michael Jackson black and white rhinestone glove sold for $102,000 while a red snakeskin jacket in the mold of the one he wore in his “Beat It” video sold for $118,000. A MTV Video Music Award Moonman won by Kurt Cobain went for $62,500; a Nehru shirt worn by Jimmy Hendrix sold for $106,000, and handwritten lyrics to David Bowie’s “Starman” was sold for $81,000.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch