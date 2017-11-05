Man Gets 34 years In California Real Estate Fraud Scheme

Filed Under: california, Crime, estate, fraud, real, scheme
prison generic, jail generic

WESTMINSTER, Calif. (AP) — A California man who eluded capture for two years before being arrested has been sentenced to more than 34 years in prison for stealing about $3 million in a real estate fraud scheme.

Thomas Tarbutton was extradited to the U.S. in 2013 following his detention in Panama as he attempted to fly from Brazil, where he was living, to Costa Rica.

The 58-year-old Newport Beach man was convicted last year of 40 felony counts, including grand theft and securities fraud, involving 11 victims.

The Orange County Register reports Tarbutton was sentenced Friday.

Prosecutors say Tarbutton solicited money from private investors for clients looking for loans from non-bank lenders. The investors thought they were funding mortgages that would yield quick profits, but in some cases the loans fell through and Tarbutton pocketed the money.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch