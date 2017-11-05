Sacramento State Rolls To 50-21 Win Over Northern Colorado

Filed Under: football, Sacramento, state, team
BERKELEY, CA - SEPTEMBER 06: DeAndre Carter #2 of the Sacramento State Hornets catches a pass against the California Golden Bears during the first quarter of an NCAA Football game at Kabam Field at California Memorial Stadium on September 6, 2014 in Berkeley, California.
(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Roman Ale threw two touchdown passes, Eijah Dotson ran in two more scores and Sacramento State rolled to a 50-21 win over Northern Colorado on Saturday night.

Trailing 21-17 late in the second quarter, Sacramento State (5-4, 4-2 Big Sky Conference) got a field goal from Devon Medeiros, his second of the game, to pull within a point at the break and then took over in the second half.

The Hornets took the lead for good on a safety early in the third quarter and then Dotson, who finished with 124 yards on 16 carries, got his second touchdown with a 41-yard run to make it 29-21. The touchdown was set up by Dre Terrell’s interception of a Conor Regan pass.

Ale’s touchdown throws were to Johnnie Rucker in the first quarter and to Alexis Robinson to cap the scoring with 2:05 left in the game. Also scoring for the Hornets was Isaiah Gable with a touchdown run from the 4 and Immanuel Anderson who returned an interception 21 yards for a touchdown.

Northern Colorado (2-6, 0-4) got 114 yards rushing from Trae Riek and Regan connected with Alex Wesly for an 83-yard touchdown late in the second quarter. Regan ran in a touchdown from the 5 with 1:31 left in the opening half to give Northern Colorado its only lead of the game.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch