Senator Rand Paul’s Injuries More Serious Than Previously Reported

Filed Under: Assault, Bowling Green, Kentucky, Rand Paul
US Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) speaks to supporters during the kickoff of the National Stand with Rand tour on April 7, 2015 in Louisville, Kentucky. Conservative US Senator Rand Paul announced on April 7 that he is running for his party's nomination for the 2016 presidential race, making him the second major Republican to join the contest. AFP PHOTO / MICHAEL B. THOMAS (Photo credit should read Michael B. Thomas/AFP/Getty Images)
US Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) speaks to supporters during the kickoff of the National Stand with Rand tour on April 7, 2015 in Louisville, Kentucky. Conservative US Senator Rand Paul announced on April 7 that he is running for his party's nomination for the 2016 presidential race, making him the second major Republican to join the contest. AFP PHOTO / MICHAEL B. THOMAS (Photo credit should read Michael B. Thomas/AFP/Getty Images)

BOWLING GREEN, Kentucky (CNN) — Republican Sen. Rand Paul has five rib fractures, including three displaced fractures and lung contusions, after an assault in his home in Bowling Green, Kentucky, a senior adviser told CNN.

Paul sustained what were initially reported as “minor injuries” after a neighbor allegedly assaulted him in his home Friday. Kentucky State Troopers said the neighbor, Rene Albert Boucher, “intentionally assaulted” the senator. The motive for the alleged assault is unknown, but assaulting a member of Congress is a federal crime and could likely result in severe charges including felony assault or assault of a member. Both Capitol Police and the FBI are investigating the incident.

Police say Boucher, 59, “admitted going onto Paul’s property and tackling him.”

Paul spoke out about the assault Sunday morning, thanking those who sent messages of support.

“‪Kelley and I appreciate the overwhelming support after Friday’s unfortunate event,” Paul wrote on social media Sunday morning. “Thank you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch