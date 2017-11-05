Two People Shot, Killed In Apparent Neighbor Dispute In Kings Beach

File (credit: Getty Images)

KINGS BEACH, Calif. (CBS13) – The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that left a man and a woman dead.

Deputies say it happened around 4 p.m. Saturday in the 8400 block of Trout Avenue in Kings Beach.  When they arrived, they found a man and a woman who had each suffered fatal gunshot wounds.

The investigation revealed that this was related to a neighbor dispute.

The case is under further investigation, and deputies say there are no outstanding suspects.

The names of the deceased have not yet been released.

CBS13 will keep you updated as this investigation continues.

 

