Two People Shot, Killed In Apparent Neighbor Dispute In Kings Beach

KINGS BEACH, Calif. (CBS13) – The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that left a man and a woman dead.
Deputies say it happened around 4 p.m. Saturday in the 8400 block of Trout Avenue in Kings Beach. When they arrived, they found a man and a woman who had each suffered fatal gunshot wounds.
The investigation revealed that this was related to a neighbor dispute.
The case is under further investigation, and deputies say there are no outstanding suspects.
The names of the deceased have not yet been released.
