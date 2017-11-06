HOUR 1
In the first hour, Dave talked about the Raiders win over the Dolphins, UFC 217, and the Kings loss over the weekend. He also talked about Jameis Winston’s ridiculous pregame speech, and Cam Newton’s struggles with history.
Listen to the whole hour here:
HOUR 2
Dave talked a lot of football in the second hour. He covered some of the on-field action from Sunday, as well as some of the fun off-field story lines that cropped up after Sunday’s games.
Listen to the whole hour here:
HOUR 3
It was All-Request Monday! Dave started the third hour with some topics submitted by listeners, including best leftover foods, and the merits of using a loofah in the shower. Dave also took calls on what to name the Kings rebuild.
Listen to the whole hour here: