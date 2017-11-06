All-Request Monday: The Drive – 11/6

Filed Under: NBA, NFL, Oakland Raiders, Sacramento Kings, Samsung, San Francisco 49ers, UFC 217

HOUR 1

gettyimages 6302190981 e1503954159400 All Request Monday: The Drive 11/6

Credit: Tom Pennington/Getty Images

In the first hour, Dave talked about the Raiders win over the Dolphins, UFC 217, and the Kings loss over the weekend. He also talked about Jameis Winston’s ridiculous pregame speech, and Cam Newton’s struggles with history.

 

Listen to the whole hour here: 

 

HOUR 2

SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 05: The San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals scuffle after a late hit on C.J. Beathard #3 of the San Francisco 49ers by Antoine Bethea #41 of the Arizona Cardinals during their NFL game at Levi's Stadium on November 5, 2017 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

(Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Dave talked a lot of football in the second hour. He covered some of the on-field action from Sunday, as well as some of the fun off-field story lines that cropped up after Sunday’s games.

 

Listen to the whole hour here: 

 

HOUR 3

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 08: De'Aaron Fox #5 of the Sacramento Kings handles the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers during their preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on October 8, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Los Angeles won 75-69. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

It was All-Request Monday! Dave started the third hour with some topics submitted by listeners, including best leftover foods, and the merits of using a loofah in the shower. Dave also took calls on what to name the Kings rebuild.

 

Listen to the whole hour here:

More from The Drive With Carmichael Dave
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch