State of Sacramento County Address On November 3rd the State of Sacramento County was presented by Sacramento County, a Metro Chamber production at the Sheraton Grand Hotel. Guest speaker was John Kirby, Vice President, Capacity Planning, Alaska Airlines. As the economic epicenter for the six-county region, Sacramento County plays a vital role in the region's overall well-being and is the ideal place for businesses to grow, employees to thrive and visitors to taste and explore. The Sacramento Metro Chamber is pleased to partner with Sacramento County to present this year?s premier forum focused on the state of the County and exciting efforts as the region soars to new heights. The Sacramento County Airport System supports our employers and visitors alike with four airports moving passengers and cargo. As Mather Airport trains the next generation of pilots and Sacramento International Airport celebrates a 50th birthday this fall and looks to increase their direct offerings, our airport system is a true economic driver for the region.