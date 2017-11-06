Latest NBA Power Rankings

Sacramento
Radio.com
CBS Local Sports
CBS Sports Radio
Tailgate Fan
Atlanta
Baltimore
Boston
Chicago
Cleveland
Connecticut
Dallas
Denver
Detroit
Houston
Las Vegas
Los Angeles
Miami
Minnesota
New York
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
San Francisco
Seattle
St Louis
Tampa
Washington
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTERS
Sponsored By
CBS13/CW31 Television
NEWS TIPS: Call 916-374-1301; toll-free: 1-800-374-TV13 (8813) or email news@kovr.com. CBS13 Quick Links CBS13 News Coverage CBS13 News Social Media CBS13 Anchors & Reporters Call Kurtis Investigations Contact Kurtis Send Your Weather & News Photos […]
Sports 1140 KHTK
Contact Sports 1140 KHTK: Studio Line: (916) 339-1140 Toll Free: (800) 920-1140 Text Line: 441140 Station Address 5244 Madison Ave. Sacramento, CA 95841 Website Inquiries Douglas Williams – Web Content Producer Doug@now100fm.com Station Events Karyn […]
Good Day Sacramento
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Home
News
All News
Local
Call Kurtis
California
Politics
Business
Offbeat
Entertainment
Tech
HealthWatch
Autos
Only CBS
Latest Headlines
Sacramento Teachers Union, District Reach Deal; Strike Averted
An agreement has been reached between the two sides, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg announced.
Suspect Taken To Hospital After Officer-Involved Shooting In Modesto
Authorities in Modesto are investigating an officer-involved shooting late Monday morning.
Galleries
State of Sacramento County Address
On November 3rd the State of Sacramento County was presented by Sacramento County, a Metro Chamber production at the Sheraton Grand Hotel. Guest speaker was John Kirby, Vice President, Capacity Planning, Alaska Airlines. As the economic epicenter for the six-county region, Sacramento County plays a vital role in the region's overall well-being and is the ideal place for businesses to grow, employees to thrive and visitors to taste and explore. The Sacramento Metro Chamber is pleased to partner with Sacramento County to present this year?s premier forum focused on the state of the County and exciting efforts as the region soars to new heights. The Sacramento County Airport System supports our employers and visitors alike with four airports moving passengers and cargo. As Mather Airport trains the next generation of pilots and Sacramento International Airport celebrates a 50th birthday this fall and looks to increase their direct offerings, our airport system is a true economic driver for the region.
Videos
Trending: Google's Burger Emoji Sparks Debate
Sports
Latest
Shows
Podcasts
Interviews
Kings
Raiders
49ers
A's
Giants
NFL
Golf
Sharks
Republic FC
Latest Headlines
Latest NBA Power Rankings
The Boston Celtics, winners of eight straight, take over the top spot in this week's NBA power rankings. How do the rest of the rankings shake out?
Keidel: McVay's Rams Are For Real
If the Los Angeles Rams continue the strong showing, they'll be a playoff contender and Sean McVay will be a Coach of the Year candidate.
Podcasts
The Grant Napear Show
KHTK Interviews
Weather
FULL FORECAST
More Weather
Weather Watchers
Weather Apps
Local Radar & Maps
Weather Stories
Latest Videos
Weather
E.S.P.
Eat
Best Non-Beef Burgers In Sacramento
Whether you don't eat meat or you just don't like the taste of cow, here are the best non-beef burgers in Sacramento.
Best Unique Soup Spots In Sacramento
Residents of America’s Farm-to-Fork Capital have year-round access to fresh herbs, fruits and vegetables, and Sacramento chefs take full advantage of such bounty.
See
Spookiest Places In Sacramento
Want spooky and haunted? Sacramento offers many locations to fill the need for fright.
Guide To 2017 Labor Day Weekend Events In Sacramento
Labor Day is so much more than a day off work. It's a time for family and friends roo. Here's a short list of happening this holiday weekend.
Play
Guide To 2017 Oktoberfest Events In Sacramento
Willkommen! It's your Sacto guide to 2017's Oktoberfest! Beer and brats abound in this month long observance filled with lederhosen, boots full of beer and sausages. Lots if sausages. So, join us, as Sacramento enjoys its German heritage.
Best Ways To Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month In Sacramento
This year, celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by getting involved with one of these local organizations that work hard to provide a space where Hispanic culture is celebrated year-round.
Audio
Podcasts
The Lo-Down With Damien Barling & Jason Ross
The Drive
The Grant Napear Show
KHTK Interviews
Video
Sports
Weather
KOVR TV
Traffic
Contests
Win Sacramento State Football Tickets With The Lo-Down!
Listen noon-3pm, Monday - Friday and win your tickets!
Score Sacramento Kings Tickets With The Drive!
Listen to The Drive Monday - Thursday from 6am-9am and win a pair of tickets!
WWE 2K18 Is Out NOW!
Buy your copy HERE!
Olaf on Ice
More
Travel
Top 5 Winter Travel Tips
Five valuable tips to help make your winter travel a safer and more pleasant experience.
Travel Guide To The 2017 Thanksgiving Day Parade
If you're heading for New York City for the world's favorite parade, plan ahead and follow these tips.
America's 5 Most Haunted Places
Celebrate Halloween at any of these haunted places in America
America's Best Halloween Attractions In 2017
Haunted houses and attractions across the nation step up the fear factor for the Halloween season. Book ahead for the fright of your life.
Events
Events
Latest NBA Power Rankings
November 6, 2017 12:59 PM
Filed Under:
Boston Celtics
,
NBA
,
NBA Power Rankings
Kyrie Irving (Photo Credit: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento
Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather App
Get the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Watch & Listen
LIVE
Listen
KNCI 105.1
NOW 100.5
MIX 96
KSFM 1025
KHTK 1140
CBS Radio Connectingvets.com
Watch
CBS13 Watch Live
GDS Watch Live