Mother of 5-Year-Old Boy Murdered In Modesto Speaks Out

MODESTO (CBS13) — It’s been just over a week since five-year old Xavier Smith was shot and killed in front of his family home in Modesto.

His death has brought communities together from around the region to help.

CBS 13 is now learning Xavier will be buried on Thursday, which would have been his sixth birthday.

Xavier Smith’s mother says she wants everyone to know just how special her little Xavier was to everyone who knew him; this — as the community comes together to help bury him.

“That’s what gets me through every morning, his smile,” said Aroth Moun.

Not wanting to believe her little boy is gone, Aroth Moun is trying to process Xavier’s death. “Such a wonderful baby, so full of life,” Moun said.

Xavier’s teammates and classmates are also trying to cope with the loss of their friend. “He was a fun kid to play with,” said Drake Johnson.

Johnson played football with Xavier, he says he was passionate and funny. “Yea, I kinda miss him,” Johnson added. “He was nice and he was a good player, a good friend,” said Xavier’s classmate, Eddie Solis.

Solis is dealing with Xavier’s death in a different way.

He spent his Sunday afternoon in a grocery store parking lot in Ceres, washing cars for a fundraiser to help Xavier’s family.

Solis was joined by dozens of volunteers and community members who also came out to show their support.

The fundraiser was organized by a team in Xavier’s football league.

“This really hits home, we wanna give back to the community — any time a life is lost it brings sadness to our programs,” said the organizer of the fundraiser.

“His smile could light up the whole entire world,” said Melissa Gutierrez, the president of Xavier’s football team.

That smile touched many lives, but now that light has dimmed, as family and friends continue searching for justice.

“I just wanna know why, why my baby?” pleaded Moun.

Detectives from the Modesto Police Department say they are working leads but can’t release any details.