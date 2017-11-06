Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys broke down yesterday’s NFL games with the Raiders getting the win over the Dolphins last night. They also broke down all the other games from Sunday. They also talked about how bad the 49ers Offensive Line have been, and if Jimmy Garoppolo will play this season. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys talk about the Kings 7th straight loss, and what are some of the changes the team could make. They also gave their Best and Worst from the weekend. The guys also talked about the College Football games from the weekend at what to look for this week. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys give their overreactions to last weekend in sports. The guys also talked some NBA and Lebron James monster game over the weekend. The guys finished the show talking about the awful press conference this weekend from Cam Newton and Ben McAdoo. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

