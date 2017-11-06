WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

New Oakland: The Lo-Down – 11/6

Hour 1

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - NOVEMBER 05: Derek Carr #4 and Marshawn Lynch #24 of the Oakland Raiders celebrate a touchdown during a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 5, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys broke down yesterday’s NFL games with the Raiders getting the win over the Dolphins last night.  They also broke down all the other games from Sunday.  They also talked about how bad the 49ers Offensive Line have been, and if Jimmy Garoppolo will play this season.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 2

Sacramento Kings forward Skal Labissiere (7) fights for control of the ball against the Washington Wizards on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.

(Hector Amezcua/Sacramento Bee/TNS via Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys talk about the Kings 7th straight loss, and what are some of the changes the team could make.  They also gave their Best and Worst from the weekend.  The guys also talked about the College Football games from the weekend at what to look for this week.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 3

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - NOVEMBER 05: head coach Ben McAdoo of the New York Giants looks on after a 51-17 loss against the Los Angeles Rams after their game at MetLife Stadium on November 5, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys give their overreactions to last weekend in sports.  The guys also talked some NBA and Lebron James monster game over the weekend.  The guys finished the show talking about the awful press conference this weekend from Cam Newton and Ben McAdoo.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

