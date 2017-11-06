Escaped Inmate Possibly In Tuolumne County

TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) – An inmate from North Kern State Prison fire camp over the weekend is still on the run.
Daniel Salazar, 30, went missing on Saturday. Sheriff’s deputies located the stolen car he escaped in Tuolumne County.
The white Dodge Ram was unoccupied and parked on the side of the road.
Salazar is in prison on a three year and eight-month sentence for convictions on second-degree robbery and using another person’s ID.
Authorities say Salazar should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone who sees him or knows where he might be is asked to contact authorities immediately.