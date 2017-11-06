Escaped Inmate Possibly In Tuolumne County

Filed Under: Tuolumne County

TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) – An inmate from North Kern State Prison fire camp over the weekend is still on the run.

Daniel Salazar, 30, went missing on Saturday. Sheriff’s deputies located the stolen car he escaped in Tuolumne County.

The white Dodge Ram was unoccupied and parked on the side of the road.

daniel salazar Escaped Inmate Possibly In Tuolumne County

Photo of Daniel Salazar provided by authorities.

Salazar is in prison on a three year and eight-month sentence for convictions on second-degree robbery and using another person’s ID.

Authorities say Salazar should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he might be is asked to contact authorities immediately.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch