Report: 49ers Sign WR Louis Murphy To Strengthen Injury-Ridden Offense

Filed Under: Louis Murphy, NFL, San Francisco 49ers, sign, Wide Receiver

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

To help with their injury-ridden offense, the San Francisco 49ers signed wide receiver Louis Murphy on Monday.

NFL insider Ian Rappaport tweeted the report Monday morning.

The seven-year veteran spent training camp with the 49ers, though he was cut prior to the start of the season.

He caught two passes for 28 yards in the preseason. Murphy, 30, was drafted in the fourth round from Florida by the Oakland Raiders in 2009. He’s also played for the Giants, Panthers and Buccaneers.

He has caught 162 passes for 10 touchdowns thus far into his career.

