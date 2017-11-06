Storm To Bring Rain, Snow To NorCal By Midweek

Filed Under: Sacramento, weather

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Another storm system is on its way to Northern California this week.

The National Weather Service says to expect wet weather to roll into the region by Wednesday. It’s expected to linger into Friday, forecasters say.

Exactly when the rain will start is not exactly clear yet.

About .5 to 1 inch of rain is expected in the valley, while about 1 to 2 inches of precipitation is expected in the foothills.

Mountain drivers should note that forecasters expect snow levels to start high with this system, but by late Wednesday night into Thursday the snow level is expected to come down to pass levels.

About 3-6 inches of snow is expected above 7000 feet, while the highest peaks could get between 1-3 feet of fresh snow.

Wind gusts could be up to 30 mph in the valley and 60 mph or higher over Sierra crests, forecasters say.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch