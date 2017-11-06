Storm To Bring Rain, Snow To NorCal By Midweek

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Another storm system is on its way to Northern California this week.

The National Weather Service says to expect wet weather to roll into the region by Wednesday. It’s expected to linger into Friday, forecasters say.

Exactly when the rain will start is not exactly clear yet.

Here's a look at the #NorCal precipitation forecast for Wed – Fri! Weather system appears comparable in strength to the one last week #cawx pic.twitter.com/WxXhXnKiTG — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 6, 2017

About .5 to 1 inch of rain is expected in the valley, while about 1 to 2 inches of precipitation is expected in the foothills.

Mountain drivers should note that forecasters expect snow levels to start high with this system, but by late Wednesday night into Thursday the snow level is expected to come down to pass levels.

About 3-6 inches of snow is expected above 7000 feet, while the highest peaks could get between 1-3 feet of fresh snow.

Wind gusts could be up to 30 mph in the valley and 60 mph or higher over Sierra crests, forecasters say.