Suspect Shot After Pursuit In Yuba City

YUBA CITY (CBS13) — A suspect was shot after a pursuit in Yuba City that ended with a vehicle crashing into a house.
Yuba City Police and the Narcotics Enforcement Task Force were searching for a suspect wanted for a probation violation when they got a tip he was on Almond Street.
Police tried to pull him over in a marked car, but the driver fled, reportedly firing shots at the pursuing officers. The police department didn’t specify whether the pursuing vehicle was struck by gunfire.
The suspect’s vehicle crashed into a home on the 500 block of A Street, causing the suspect to flee on foot. Officers fired at the suspect, striking him an unknown number of times. His condition is also unknown.
The department didn’t specify what the probation violation was, but NET-5 is focused on drug use, possession, manufacturing and sales.
A person inside the home on A Street suffered minor injuries.