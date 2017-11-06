Suspect Shot After Pursuit In Yuba City

YUBA CITY (CBS13) — A suspect was shot after a pursuit in Yuba City that ended with a vehicle crashing into a house.

Yuba City Police and the Narcotics Enforcement Task Force were searching for a suspect wanted for a probation violation when they got a tip he was on Almond Street.

Police tried to pull him over in a marked car, but the driver fled, reportedly firing shots at the pursuing officers. The police department didn’t specify whether the pursuing vehicle was struck by gunfire.

The suspect’s vehicle crashed into a home on the 500 block of A Street, causing the suspect to flee on foot. Officers fired at the suspect, striking him an unknown number of times. His condition is also unknown.

The department didn’t specify what the probation violation was, but NET-5 is focused on drug use, possession, manufacturing and sales.

A person inside the home on A Street suffered minor injuries.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch