WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

49ers Sign DB Antone Exum Jr.

Filed Under: 49ers, Antone Exum Jr., football, NFL, San Francisco, San Francisco 49ers, Sports

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) – The San Francisco 49ers signed defensive back Antone Exum Jr. to a one-year contract.

San Francisco placed offensive lineman Garry Gilliam on injured reserve with a knee injury Tuesday to make room on the roster.

Exum played 27 games for Minnesota after being drafted in the sixth round in 2014. He spent all of last season on injured reserve and was waived by the Vikings in September.

The Niners are short-handed in the secondary after safeties Jaquiski Tartt and Jimmie Ward both suffered season-ending broken arms.

___

More AP NFL: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch