Board Of Supervisors To Debate Releasing More Funds For Homeless

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors will vote on whether to release money to help the homeless in Sacramento.
The money would come from Mental Health Services Act funds, amounting to millions of dollars.
Tackling the homeless crisis in Sacramento and elsewhere remains an elusive goal for many cities across the West Coast.
As reported by the Associated Press on Sunday, rising numbers of homeless people have pushed abject poverty into the open like never before – overwhelming cities and nonprofits.
With Sacramento’s homeless community continuing to grow, tensions are rising after a recent jury ruling upheld the city’s no-camping ordinance.
Last week, a jury ruled against plaintiffs who claimed the City of Sacramento unfairly enforced its camping law against the homeless. It was a case that went back about eight years when a group of homeless were arrested in Sacramento for illegal camping.
The supervisors will talk releasing funds over at their meeting starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday.