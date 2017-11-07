Clerk Shoots, Kills Armed Suspect Who Tried To Rob Liquor Store

WHITTIER (AP) — Authorities say a clerk fatally shot an armed suspect during an attempted robbery at a liquor store near Los Angeles.

Police in Whittier say two suspects entered the store late Monday and the employee saw at least one of them had a handgun.

Investigators say the clerk pulled out his own handgun and opened fire, striking one suspect, who died at the scene.

The second suspect was not hit and ran off.

No arrests were made and no other injuries were reported.

Officials did not immediately release a description of the second suspect.

