The NFL Has A Problem: The Drive – 11/7

HOUR 1

Dave started the show with some smoking hot takes about ranch dressing. He also talked about Josh Gordon’s reinstatement and his comments in a GQ article about playing under the influence.

 

HOUR 2

SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 05: The San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals scuffle after a late hit on C.J. Beathard #3 of the San Francisco 49ers by Antoine Bethea #41 of the Arizona Cardinals during their NFL game at Levi's Stadium on November 5, 2017 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

(Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Dave kicked off the second hour by continuing the discussion about the NFL’s drug problem, and how teams use smelling salts to gain an edge. Then he looked at the top NFL story lines and took a side in the Tony Romo-Deion Sanders beef. Dave finished the hour by finding hypothetical LeBron James trade scenarios.

 

HOUR 3

Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Carmelo Anthony #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder against Melbourne United during the first half of a NBA preseason game at the Chesapeake Energy Arena on October 8, 2017 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

(Photo By: J Pat Carter/Getty Images)

Kayte Christensen joined the show in the third hour! Sam Amick was on at the top of the hour to talk about the Kings slow start and some other big NBA story lines. Oklahoma City Thunder play-by-play voice Matt Pinto also joined the show to talk about Tuesday’s Kings-Thunder matchup.

 

