HOUR 1
Dave started the show with some smoking hot takes about ranch dressing. He also talked about Josh Gordon’s reinstatement and his comments in a GQ article about playing under the influence.
HOUR 2
Dave kicked off the second hour by continuing the discussion about the NFL’s drug problem, and how teams use smelling salts to gain an edge. Then he looked at the top NFL story lines and took a side in the Tony Romo-Deion Sanders beef. Dave finished the hour by finding hypothetical LeBron James trade scenarios.
HOUR 3
Kayte Christensen joined the show in the third hour! Sam Amick was on at the top of the hour to talk about the Kings slow start and some other big NBA story lines. Oklahoma City Thunder play-by-play voice Matt Pinto also joined the show to talk about Tuesday’s Kings-Thunder matchup.
