WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

WOOOO!!!!!: The Lo-Down – 11/7

Filed Under: College Football, MLB, NBA, NFL, Ric Flair, Sacramento Kings, The Lo-Down

Hour 1

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 08: De'Aaron Fox #5 of the Sacramento Kings handles the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers during their preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on October 8, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Los Angeles won 75-69. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down Damien and Jason talk about tonight’s Kings Thunder game at home.  They also broke down last night’s Monday Night Football game, and ask who will win the NFC North?  Next, the guys talked about the Cavs season so for, and how do they fix their defense.  They also talked about the upcoming MLB post season award nominees.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 2

joshgordonclevelandbrownsvkansascityrbbte8lgj5jl WOOOO!!!!!: The Lo Down 11/7

(Source: David Welker/Getty Images North America)

In the second hour of the show the guys cover the NFC with “One Small Thought.”  Next, Fred Katz, Norman Transcript, joined the show to talk about the Oklahoma City Thunder before tonight’s game against the Kings, and broke down the Thunder season so far.  The guys also talked about Josh Gordon returning to the Cleveland Browns today and his admissions of his drug and alcohol abuse.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 24: Ric Flair looks on while awaiting the entrance of Hulk Hogan during the Hulkamania Tour at the Burswood Dome on November 24, 2009 in Perth, Australia.

(Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys give their Winners and Losers from Week 9 of the NFL. The guys also talked about the news of three UCLA basketball players getting arrested in China, and what this will mean for the players and program.  The guys ended the show talking about the upcoming Ric Flair 30 for 30, and what he has meant to the Sports World and pop culture.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

You can Subscribe, Rate, and Review The Lo-Down Podcast HERE, and you can Like Us on Facebook.

More from The Lo-Down With Damien Barling and Jason Ross
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch