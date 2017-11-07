Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down Damien and Jason talk about tonight’s Kings Thunder game at home. They also broke down last night’s Monday Night Football game, and ask who will win the NFC North? Next, the guys talked about the Cavs season so for, and how do they fix their defense. They also talked about the upcoming MLB post season award nominees. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys cover the NFC with “One Small Thought.” Next, Fred Katz, Norman Transcript, joined the show to talk about the Oklahoma City Thunder before tonight’s game against the Kings, and broke down the Thunder season so far. The guys also talked about Josh Gordon returning to the Cleveland Browns today and his admissions of his drug and alcohol abuse. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys give their Winners and Losers from Week 9 of the NFL. The guys also talked about the news of three UCLA basketball players getting arrested in China, and what this will mean for the players and program. The guys ended the show talking about the upcoming Ric Flair 30 for 30, and what he has meant to the Sports World and pop culture. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

