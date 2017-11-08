5 Arrested In Killing Of Teen Shot Near His High School

CONCORD (AP) – Police have arrested five people in the shooting of a 17-year-old student was shot and killed near his San Francisco Bay Area high school.
Concord police Lt. Nick Gartner announced Tuesday that the suspects in the killing of Lawrence Janson were booked on suspicion of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
Gartner did not release the names or ages of the suspects because of the ongoing investigation but he said they are a group of adults and juveniles and that the shooter is an adult.
Police say school was not in session Monday afternoon when a passenger got out of a four-door sedan, walked up to a group of students and shot Janson.
Janson ran back on to the campus of Olympic High School and was treated by staff until paramedics took him to the hospital, where he was later declared dead.
