Drones Dropping Drugs, Contraband Into NorCal Prisons

MILPITAS (CBS) – Drones are becoming a growing concern among jail guards in Northern California. That’s because people may try to use them to smuggle in drugs.
Right now there’s no law banning drones flying over prisons, but Santa Clara County is worried about them making drug deliveries at the Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas.
Jail guards figured drones have been delivering contraband at the sprawling 62-acre complex for some time but they did not have proof until now.
A month ago a small drone crashed inside the jail perimeter. Investigators said they found a package of meth on board.
Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez learned about the drug drop on a recent tour and now wants the county to look into banning drone flights over the jail. She’s says she’s not anti-drone.
“No,” she laughs. “I’m anti methamphetamines being dropped into our jail. And I’m anti having knives and other weapons dropped into our jail.”