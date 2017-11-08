Giants’ SS Brandon Crawford Wins Third Straight Gold Glove Award

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK
Major League Baseball celebrated their best defensive players from 2017 as Rawlings handed out the annual Gold Glove Awards for each position Tuesday night.
Below is a list of award winners for both the American League and Nation League.
American League
- Catcher: Martin Maldonado, Los Angeles Angels (first time)
- First Baseman: Eric Hosmer, Kansas City Royals (fourth time)
- Second Baseman: Brian Dozier, Minnesota Twins (first time)
- Third Baseman: Evan Longoria, Tampa Bay Rays (third time)
- Shortstop: Andrelton Simmons, Los Angeles Angels (third time)
- Left Field: Alex Gordon, Kansas City Royals (fifth time)
- Center Field: Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins (first time)
- Right Field: Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox (second time)
- Pitcher: Marcus Stroman, Toronto Blue Jays (first time)
National League
- Catcher: Tucker Barnhart, Cincinnati Reds (first time)
- First Baseman: Paul Goldschmidt, Arizona Diamondbacks (third time)
- Second Baseman: DJ LeMahieu, Colorado Rockies (second time)
- Third Baseman: Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies (fifth time)
- Shortstop: Brandon Crawford, San Francisco Giants (third time)
- Left Field: Marcell Ozuna, Miami Marlins (first time)
- Center Field: Ender Inciarte, Atlanta Braves (second time)
- Right Field: Jason Heyward, Chicago Cubs (fifth time)
- Pitcher: Zack Greinke, Arizona Diamondbacks (fourth time)
Despite a devastating 98-loss season, the Giants saw a highlight as shortstop Brandon Crawford won his third straight Gold Glove Award.
He became the first NL shortstop to earn three straight since Phillies’ shortstop Jimmy Rollins won from 2007-09 and the first Giants player to win three consecutive at any position since first baseman J.T. Snow took the Gold Glove four years in a row from 1997-2000.
Crawford made just 11 errors this season, tied for last year’s Gold Glove-winning count.
He was the only one on the team to receive the award this year. Despite solid play, Buster Posey was beaten out by Reds’ Tucker Barnhart.
Barnhart committed just one error in 110 games behind the plate while leading the NL by throwing out 44 percent of opposing runners.