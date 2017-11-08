Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down Damien and Jason started talking about last night’s Kings win, and what the team should take away from the game. Next, Sacramento Kings guard Garrett Temple joined the show to talk about the team’s win yesterday. The guys also talked about the College Football Rankings, and if there will be any movement this week. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys talked about Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wanting to block Roger Goodell’s new contract, and how Jerry Jones has had his hand in the different controversies in the NFL this season. This somehow led to talk about food at Costco and if it’s actually good, or good for the price. The guys also broke down the AFC with “One Small Thought.” All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Sam Amick, KHTK NBA Insider/USA Today, joined the guys for their weekly talk about all things NBA, and what changes the Thunder need to make after making those big moves during the off season. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

