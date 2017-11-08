Lonzo Ball Comments On LiAngelo’s Arrest

On Tuesday we got the news that LiAngelo Ball and two other UCLA student athletes were arrested for allegedly shoplifting in China.
Brother Lonzo Ball was inevitably asked about the situation, and provided little information.
The Los Angeles Lakers star says he hasn’t been in contact with anyone in his family, but is confident that they’re going to work things out.
Sports Illustrated has reported that Ball and the two other players were released on bail at around 4am Wednesday morning after allegedly stealing from a Louis Vuitton store next to the team’s hotel in Hangzhou, China.
They will also reportedly be required to stay at a hotel until their legal situation has been cleared up.
A source told the site:
“The players were treated with the utmost respect, kindness and professionalism at all times by the Hangzhou police. The players questioned were respectful at all times. None of this was confrontational.”